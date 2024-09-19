Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average volume of 1,082 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pentair
Institutional Trading of Pentair
Pentair Price Performance
Pentair stock opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $95.41.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
