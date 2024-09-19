Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.