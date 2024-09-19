IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires A$71,592.00 in Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.97 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$71,592.00 ($48,372.97).

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. IPH’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

