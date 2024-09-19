IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires A$71,592.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

IPH Limited (ASX:IPHGet Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.97 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$71,592.00 ($48,372.97).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

IPH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. IPH’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

IPH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.