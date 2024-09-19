IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

IQSU stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $403.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

