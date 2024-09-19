IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Down 0.6%

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 106,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 137,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $605 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Institutional Trading of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

