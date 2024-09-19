iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 367,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.22. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $521,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

