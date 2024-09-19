Ironveld (LON:IRON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 40512172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

