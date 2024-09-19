iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.41

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 78229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.