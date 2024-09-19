iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $101.34.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

