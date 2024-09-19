iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 641,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 664,310 shares.The stock last traded at $111.42 and had previously closed at $111.62.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

