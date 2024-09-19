iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

