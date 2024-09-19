iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.48

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

