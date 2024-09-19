iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.59 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

