iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 328,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the previous session’s volume of 73,786 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $65.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

