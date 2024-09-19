iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.24

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.24 and last traded at $149.17, with a volume of 99680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.52.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

