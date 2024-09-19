iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.09

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 97087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

