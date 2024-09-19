iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 161,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 112,908 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 37,403,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,475,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after buying an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,265 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,199,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 780,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,205,000.

