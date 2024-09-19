iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.17

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.