iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.07. 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

