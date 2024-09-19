iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.32

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 8997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.