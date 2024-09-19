iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.88

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 17435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

