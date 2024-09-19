iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.21

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 13643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.