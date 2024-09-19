iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.70

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 2853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

