iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.14

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.14 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 240963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.