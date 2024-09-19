iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $564.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.34. The company has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $571.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

