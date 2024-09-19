iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 367,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,691,000 after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $564.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $571.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

