iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $564.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $571.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.