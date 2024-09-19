iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

