iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

