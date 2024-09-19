iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.19

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.19 and last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 285071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

