iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $95.62.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

