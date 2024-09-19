iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.66

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 732486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

