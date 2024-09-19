iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.63

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.63 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 1049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.91.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

