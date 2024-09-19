iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.20. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54.

About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

