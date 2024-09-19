iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.81

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 11612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $712.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.