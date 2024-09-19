iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.85

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 1292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
