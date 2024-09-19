iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.76

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.76 and last traded at $83.73, with a volume of 101545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

