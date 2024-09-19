iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $125.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

