iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.07

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.07 and last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 739,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.