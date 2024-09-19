iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 290,505 shares.The stock last traded at $57.87 and had previously closed at $57.09.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

