iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.