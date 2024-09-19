iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.43

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 12504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
