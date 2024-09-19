iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.43

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 12504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

