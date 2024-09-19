iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.08

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.08 and last traded at $144.98, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.71.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 265,058 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.