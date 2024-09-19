iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

