iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.6% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $48.14 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

