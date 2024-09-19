iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 36,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.67% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

