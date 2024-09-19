iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 36,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.