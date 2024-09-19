iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.96. 31,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 47,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

