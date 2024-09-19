iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF

The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.

