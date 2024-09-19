iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.45

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $26.24. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 1,356 shares changing hands.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 29.06% of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

Island Breeze International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is focused on developing and operating entertainment cruise projects. The Company is evaluating port locations in the United States with a primary focus in the south Florida market. The Company also focuses on various international locations and is evaluating port locations primarily in East Asia for the establishment of cruise operations, with a particular focus on home port locations in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.