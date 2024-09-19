iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $80.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

